Celtic's Cristian Gamboa has claimed that his teammate Moussa Dembele is good enough to make a £50m move to one of football's elite clubs in the future.

The 20-year-old is believed to have attracted interest from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich after a scintillating first season in Glasgow.

The French forward has scored 26 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, and three of those goals came in Celtic's Champions League campaign.

Gamboa is confident that Dembele will one day join a football giant, but in the meantime is focused on performing well for Celtic.

When asked by The Express if he thought that £40m was a fair value, Gamboa said: "No, no chance! I'd give you £50m for him, but I don't have the money!

"He is a good player. He can go wherever he wants. We enjoy having him here and hope we can enjoy having him for a long time. He can go to Real Madrid or wherever he wants. He is a top-class player.

"The age he is, just 20, means there is a lot that he still has to do. But he is having a really good season for Celtic. It is good for Celtic and it is good for us as a group. We enjoy it."

In 24 Scottish Premiership appearances, 16 of which were starts, Dembele has netted 15 goals.