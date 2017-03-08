Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Real Madrid 'weighing up Eden Hazard summer swoop'

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard is linked with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Xavi urges Barcelona to sign Marco Verratti

Former Barcelona star Xavi describes Marco Verratti as an "ideal signing" for the club.

Isco 'keen on Manchester City move'

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is reportedly keen to join Manchester City this summer and will push for an exit from the Bernabeu in order to make the move happen.

Carlo Ancelotti denies Bayern Munich interest in Seamus Coleman

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti denies speculation linking him with a move for Everton full-back Seamus Coleman as a possible replacement for Philipp Lahm.

Romelu Lukaku 'to sign new five-year contract at Everton'

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly on the verge of signing a new five-year contract at Everton.

Liverpool to move for stricken Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze?

Liverpool are reportedly pondering a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze, who is struggling with a metabolic problem.

Arsenal 'will refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival'

Arsenal will reportedly refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival this summer.

Manchester United prioritise Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe over Antoine Griezmann?

Manchester United reportedly place Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe at the top of their wishlist after encountering problems with their Antoine Griezmann pursuit.