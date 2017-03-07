New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal 'will refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival'

Arsenal will reportedly refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival this summer.
Arsenal have reportedly told Alexis Sanchez that he has no chance of joining a Premier League rival during the summer transfer window.

The Chile international, who is the Gunners' current top scorer with 20 goals in all competitions, is at the centre of transfer rumours having failed to agree a new deal after months of negotiations.

According to the Daily Mail, Sanchez wants to quit the Emirates at the end of the season, but the club are only prepared to sell to a foreign outfit.

Manchester City and Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in the 28-year-old, but Arsenal are expected to rebuff any attempts from the pair or from any clubs in England's top flight.

This means that Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus currently lead the chase for Sanchez's signature.

