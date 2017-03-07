Isco 'keen on Manchester City move'

New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is reportedly keen to join Manchester City this summer and will push for an exit from the Bernabeu in order to make the move happen.
Real Madrid midfielder Isco is reportedly keen to join Manchester City at the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has grown frustrated with his lack of game time at the Bernabeu in recent seasons having made just 12 La Liga starts for Zinedine Zidane's side so far this term.

Madrid could look to cash in on the Spain international this summer before he enters the final year of his contract, with a number of Europe's top clubs understood to be monitoring the situation.

Barcelona have been linked with an audacious bid to pinch him from their fierce rivals, while Italian champions Juventus are also considering a move.

However, the Daily Mirror reports that Man City lead the race for Isco's signature, with both the club and manager Pep Guardiola having held a long-standing interest in the midfielder.

Isco is thought to be keen on the idea of playing under Guardiola and moving to the Premier League, and will reportedly push for an exit from Madrid this summer.

Isco joined Los Blancos in 2013 and has gone on to make 176 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals.

