Swansea City manager Paul Clement defends Renato Sanches following the Bayern Munich loanee's underwhelming debut performance against Newcastle United.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has defended Renato Sanches's performance on his debut for the club during the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United this afternoon.

The 20-year-old arrived at the Liberty Stadium to much fanfare following his deadline-day loan move from Bayern Munich and was thrown straight into the starting lineup for today's match against the Magpies.

The Portugal international put in an underwhelming display, losing possession on 23 occasions, but Clement is confident that he will improve as he gets more settled into the Premier League.

"When you play your first game for a club you always want to do so well," he told talkSPORT.

"And very often what can happen is the emotion and the psychology of the whole thing can affect your football.

"He did some really good things and he did some things that were not so good. For me, that's normal in a debut. But he's a very good player and he'll get better and better here."

Swansea are back in action next weekend when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.