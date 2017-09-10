Sep 10, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-1
NewcastleNewcastle United

Naughton (48'), Fer (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Lascelles (76')
Hayden (8'), Ritchie (49'), Gayle (87')

Paul Clement: 'Swansea City were not good enough'

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
© Offside
Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that his side were nowhere near good enough during their 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 19:19 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that his side were "not good enough" during this afternoon's 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

The hosts missed two clear chances to break the deadlock at the Liberty Stadium, with Alfie Mawson heading wide in the first half before Tammy Abraham saw an effort cleared off the line after rounding the goalkeeper.

However, it was a header from Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles which proved to be the deciding goal, and Clement was left unhappy with his side's display.

"Although the margin of the defeat is small I am more disappointed with our performance. I am not satisfied with the way we played. There was expectation going in to the game but we were second best in combats, duels, first and second balls, tactics, in all aspects. I take responsibility for it. It is a performance I am not proud of," he told Sky Sports News.

"It is collective responsibility and I am at the head of that. We had a positive week going in to it and I didn't expect it. We had good training week and the meetings were good. The actual game, what I saw was nothing like I expected.

"We had a couple of good chances. On another day we could have got something out of it. They kept going but overall it wasn't good enough. You have to reflect honestly whatever the result, looking at what we could have done better. I think there are a lot of things we could have done better."

The defeat means that Clement has now lost back-to-back home league games for the first time in his managerial career.

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie in action
Read Next:
Ritchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Alfie Mawson, Tammy Abraham, Jamaal Lascelles, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Result: Jamaal Lascelles heads Newcastle United to victory over Swansea City
 Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie in action
Matt Ritchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card against Swansea City'
Clement defends Renato Sanches debutPaul Clement slams Swansea performanceMan City, Celtic keen on Joe Rodon?Team News: Sanches makes Swans debutGiggs backs Sanches for success at Swans
Clement: 'Swansea stronger than last term'Tammy Abraham headhunted by Nigeria?Mbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forUtd, City 'voted against transfer change'EFL reject McBurnie's Barnsley move
> Swansea City Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Result: Jamaal Lascelles heads Newcastle United to victory over Swansea City
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez ruled out of Swansea City trip
Clement defends Renato Sanches debutPaul Clement slams Swansea performanceRitchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'Moreno: 'Benitez should be back on Tuesday'Lascelles: 'We must beat teams like Swansea'
Team News: Sanches makes Swans debutMerino "blessed to play at St James' Park"Benitez to take helicopter to Swansea?Benitez "in good spirits" after surgeryBenitez 'decides to stay' at Newcastle
> Newcastle United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 