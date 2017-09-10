Renato Sanches makes his debut for Swansea City as they welcome Newcastle United.

Renato Sanches will make his debut for Swansea City this afternoon as they welcome Newcastle United to the Liberty Stadium.

The 20-year-old joined Paul Clement's side on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich on deadline day and comes straight into the middle of the park in just one change to the XI that started the victory at Crystal Palace last time out.

Defender Mike van der Hoorn is the man to make way as Clement shuffles his pack to accommodate Sanches's arrival, with Kyle Naughton dropping to the right of a back three that sees captain Federico Fernandez play in the middle and Alfie Mawson continue on the right.

Sanches will play through the middle as attacking support for front two Jordan Ayew - fit after a recent stomach problem - and Tammy Abraham, each of whom found the net against the struggling Eagles.

Leroy Fer and Martin Olsson will operate on either wing, with Sam Clucas and Tom Carroll continuing to marshal the midfield.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Bony is forced to wait for his first start for the club following his deadline-day return from Manchester City and takes a place among the substitutes.

The visitors are without manager Rafael Benitez in person as he recovers from surgery but calling the shots from afar, he makes two changes to the side that claimed their first victory of the season with a 3-0 win over West Ham United last time out.

Joselu continues to lead the line in an expected 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jacob Murphy coming in for Christian Atsu on the left of an attacking support alongside Matt Ritchie and Ayoze Perez.

The other change sees Jesus Gamez replace Chancel Mbemba at left-back, with Javi Manquillo playing on the right and Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark continuing at centre-back.

Rob Elliot stays put between the posts, while Mikel Merino and Isaac Hayden will play just in front of the back four.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin and Florian Lejeune have overcome respective hamstring and ankle injuries and take spots on the bench.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson; Fer, Clucas, Sanches, Carroll, Olsson; Ayew, Abraham

Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Van der Hoorn, Roque Mesa, Routledge, Narsingh, Bony

Newcastle United: Elliot; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Gamez; Merino, Hayden; Ritchie, Perez, Murphy; Joselu

Subs: Woodman, Shelvey, Gayle, Diame, Lejeune, Yedlin, Atsu

Keep up with every twist and turn of the action from South Wales this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.