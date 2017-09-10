Report: West Ham United want Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri to replace Slaven Bilic

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri at the game against Lazio on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri is believed to be the frontrunner to take over from under-fire manager Slaven Bilic at West Ham United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 17:17 UK

Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri has emerged as the frontrunner to take over from Slaven Bilic at West Ham United, according to reports.

The Hammers have made a poor start to the new Premier League season and currently sit bottom of the table having lost their opening three matches.

It has been speculated that Bilic's position as manager was placed under review following the 3-0 defeat against Newcastle United in August and that he has little time left at the helm.

In addition, the Croat publicly criticised co-owner David Sullivan on Friday for stopping him from signing Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak on deadline day.

According to The Sun, the Hammers hierarchy is eager to dispense with Bilic and bring in Sarri, who has worked as a coach since 1990 and began at grassroots level.

The 58-year-old has managed 18 clubs during that time, most notably in recent years with Napoli and Empoli, who he led to promotion from Serie B to the top flight.

Sarri has another two years left to run on his Napoli contract but is believed to have a buyout clause of around £7.5m.

Paul Ince the manager of Blackpool during the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Blackpool at City Ground on April 6, 2013
Read Next:
Paul Ince slams West Ham United board
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Maurizio Sarri, Slaven Bilic, David Sullivan, Renato Sanches, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri at the game against Lazio on April 9, 2017
Report: West Ham United want Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri to replace Slaven Bilic
 Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Dimitri Payet: 'Slaven Bilic managed me like a father'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Nobody has said my job is on the line'
Paul Ince slams West Ham United boardSporting to report West Ham to FIFAEmails prove West Ham offer for Carvalho?Payet: "I know how to be a dickhead"Mancini in frame for West Ham job?
West Ham considering Sporting legal actionSagna close to deciding on new club?Sporting refute West Ham Carvalho claimNoble: 'Hart not to blame for slow start'West Ham turned down Sanches, Krychowiak
> West Ham United Homepage
More Napoli News
Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri at the game against Lazio on April 9, 2017
Report: West Ham United want Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri to replace Slaven Bilic
 Marek Hamsik in action during the Serie A game between Napoli and Udinese on April 15, 2017
Marek Hamsik: 'Leaving Napoli would be hard'
 Faouzi Ghoulam of Algeria attempts a shot at goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Germany and Algeria at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 30, 2014
Juventus keen to win race for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam?
Sacchi: 'Insigne perfect for Barcelona'Newcastle's Ben El-Mhanni in demand?Report: Pepe Reina wanted by PSGSpurs to rival Napoli in Suarez race?Liverpool 'eye moves for Insigne, Meyer'
Burnley 'pondering swoop for Zapata'Cherries 'suffer setback in Jorginho chase'Mor agent reveals Inter agreementResult: Napoli ease to win over BayernLive Commentary: Bayern Munich 0-2 Napoli - as it happened
> Napoli Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 