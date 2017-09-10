Sep 10, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 18,862
Burnley
1-0
Crystal Palace
Wood (3')
Brady (34')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Benteke (75')

Frank de Boer: 'I will fight for Crystal Palace future'

Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
© Offside
Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer vows to continue fighting for his job despite falling to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat without scoring.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 19:58 UK

Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer has insisted that he will fight for his future at the club following a fourth consecutive defeat at the start of his reign.

The Eagles are yet to pick up a single point or even score a goal in the Premier League under De Boer, with this afternoon's 1-0 defeat to Burnley seeing them become the first top-flight team to lose their opening four games without scoring since 1924.

Despite only taking over at Selhurst Park in the summer De Boer's job is already under threat, but he vowed to continue working to improve the club's situation for as long as he is the manager.

"I am just focusing on what I can control and so are my staff and my players. (The future) is for other people to decide but while I'm the manager of Crystal Palace I will give 100%," he told reporters.

Palace's next opportunity to pick up their first win of the season comes at home to Southampton next Saturday.

Jason Puncheon celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Jason Puncheon: 'Palace are improving'
>
