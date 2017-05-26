Claude Makelele signs a new contract with Swansea City, which will see the former midfielder continue as Paul Clement's assistant manager.

Claude Makelele has signed a new contract with Swansea City, which will see the former midfielder continue as Paul Clement's assistant manager at the Premier League club.

Makelele joined Swansea on a short-term deal in January, but after playing a part in the club securing their Premier League status, the Frenchman has signed a 12-month extension.

"We are very happy that he is going to be staying on because he is very popular," Clement told Swansea's official website. "He is a quiet, humble man considering what he did as a player. He has great experience and he has passed that on to the players."

Makelele represented Nantes, Marseille, Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain during a successful playing career, while he was also capped 71 times by the French national team.

Prior to joining Swansea, he had been out of work since leaving his managerial role with Bastia in 2014.