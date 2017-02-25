Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Claude Makelele: 'Swansea City not daunted by Chelsea visit'

PSG assistant, Claude Makelele kicks the ball prior to the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Marseille Olympic OM at Parc des Princes on February 27, 2013
Swansea City assistant manager Claude Makelele insists that his side are not intimidated by Chelsea's formidable home record ahead of Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge.
Swansea City assistant manager Claude Makelele has insisted that his side are "not daunted" by the prospect of visiting Stamford Bridge to take on Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

The Swans have won four of their six league games since Paul Clement's arrival, a spell of form which has seen them move from four points adrift at the bottom of the table to four points clear of the relegation zone.

However, this weekend will see them take on a Chelsea side that sit eight points clear at the top of the standings and have won all but one of their home matches in all competitions this season.

It will be a return to Stamford Bridge for Makelele after he spent five years at the club during his playing days, but he insists that he is fully focused on the team putting in a good display in West London.

"We are not daunted by it, we go there confident trying to put on a good performance," he told reporters.

"No one expects us to win. We have our own pressure on us, we have to improve. We are in a decent run and we have to keep that going with a performance even if we cannot get a result."

Makelele made 217 appearances for Chelsea from 2003 to 2008, winning two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

