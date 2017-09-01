General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Wilfried Bony "very excited" by Swansea City return

Wilfried Bony in action for Swansea on December 29, 2014
© AFP
New Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony says that he is "very excited" to be back at the club following his deadline day arrival from Manchester City.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Friday, September 1, 2017

New Swansea City signing Wilfried Bony has said that he has a "very good feeling" about his return to the club.

The 28-year-old completed his move to the Liberty Stadium from Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £12m on deadline day, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal in South Wales.

Bony scored 34 goals in 70 appearances during his first spell at the club, and he is delighted to be back following an unsuccessful period at Man City.

"I am still at school. I always want to improve, and I have a lot to show. I have a very good feeling, especially for myself, the fans and my family," Bony told the club's official website.

"I need to be on the pitch playing, so when I heard Swansea wanted me back I was very excited. I don't have a target to achieve, I just want to take it match by match – I want the best for the team first, and then you will see the rest."

Bony will wear the number two shirt at Swansea.

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
