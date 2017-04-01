David Moyes: "We will keep going"

Sunderland manager David Moyes insists that his side can still avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has promised that his side "will keep going" in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats suffered their 19th league defeat of the season this afternoon as Miguel Britos helped Watford to all three points, a result that left Moyes's side seven points adrift at the foot of the table.

Sunderland's remaining run of 10 fixtures sees them face five of their relegation rivals, however, and Moyes remains confident that they can pick up enough points to avoid the drop.

"Results haven't gone for us but we will keep going," he told reporters after the game. "[Today] was very tight. I said set pieces would be vital and we did well. We had a few to defend and we just don't see the job through.

"There weren't really any other opportunities. Jordan [Pickford] made a great save but it was even stevens.

"The players showed heart and were committed. We tried to find way a of scoring but that has been a problem and it was today. I think we deserved something."

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to in-form Leicester City on Tuesday evening.