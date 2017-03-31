General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

David Moyes pays tribute to super-fit Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Sunderland boss David Moyes hails Jermain Defoe after the 34-year-old made a scoring return to the England team last weekend.
Sunderland boss David Moyes has lavished praise on Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe, who scored his first England goal in four years in last weekend's 2-0 win over Lithuania.

Defoe's 14 Premier League goals this season earned him a recall to the England squad for the first time since 2013, and he took his chance as he netted in the 2018 World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Moyes has revealed his delight at the 34-year-old's return to the national team, in addition to paying tribute to Defoe's physical fitness as he continues to impress at the highest level.

"Well, it's a great message for all the young English players who I can see not getting games at their clubs, well why don't you come to Sunderland and you will get a good chance of becoming an England international," Moyes told reporters.

"Jermain Defoe even at the age has shown that. I hope what a good advertisement for a lot of those young players who are not getting games regularly at some of the bigger clubs. I think that when you live correctly then it gives you a great chance of longevity in your career. I have seen it with some other people.

"Ryan Giggs was one who had a great length of career because of how he trained and how he worked. I have seen it with others as well, so, but I think Jermain's about the same."

"Jermain's able to train, trains every day, misses no training days, looks after himself well off the pitch as far as he eats correctly, doesn't drink, and I think if you want to stay in the game you have got to do that nowadays because the young ones are fit, they're all very strong, fast and they're always trying to take over you. You have got to work harder the older you get to stay in the game."

It has been reported that Defoe can leave Sunderland for nothing at the end of the season if the Black Cats, who are currently bottom of the Premier League table, are relegated to the Championship.

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic (R) celebrates with Croatia's defender Domagoj Vida after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match Italy vs Croatia on November 16, 2014
Report: Four Premier League clubs want Domagoj Vida
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes: 'Sunderland fans don't want change of manager'
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Jermain Defoe has relegation release clause in Sunderland contract
