David Moyes given extra time to respond to Football Association charge

David Moyes is given until next Wednesday to respond to his Football Association charge in relation to a post-match comment made to BBC reporter Vicki Sparks.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017

The Football Association has granted David Moyes a further week to respond to his charge in relation to comments made to a female reporter after Sunderland's meeting with Burnley in March.

Moyes told the BBC's Vicki Sparks that she might "get a slap" following a post-match interview, a remark which the FA alleged was "improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute".

The under-fire Black Cats boss initially had until 6pm on Wednesday to respond but has now been given seven more days by the governing body.

Moyes could face a two-match touchline ban if he admits the charge, as well as a fine, should the FA deem that the comments were of a threatening nature.

Reports overnight suggest that Sunderland may part company with the Scotsman, whose first season at the Stadium of Light helm will end in relegation.

Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
