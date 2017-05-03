David Moyes is given until next Wednesday to respond to his Football Association charge in relation to a post-match comment made to BBC reporter Vicki Sparks.

The Football Association has granted David Moyes a further week to respond to his charge in relation to comments made to a female reporter after Sunderland's meeting with Burnley in March.

Moyes told the BBC's Vicki Sparks that she might "get a slap" following a post-match interview, a remark which the FA alleged was "improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute".

The under-fire Black Cats boss initially had until 6pm on Wednesday to respond but has now been given seven more days by the governing body.

Moyes could face a two-match touchline ban if he admits the charge, as well as a fine, should the FA deem that the comments were of a threatening nature.

Reports overnight suggest that Sunderland may part company with the Scotsman, whose first season at the Stadium of Light helm will end in relegation.