David Moyes accused of another incident of 'verbal abuse' against female reporter

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland manager David Moyes is reportedly accused of directing an expletive-ridden rant at a female reporter during his time at Everton in 2012.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 14:30 UK

David Moyes is facing a second allegation that he verbally abused another female sports reporter.

The current Sunderland manager recently issued an apology after telling BBC journalist Vicki Sparks that she "might get a slap" during a post-match interview.

Now The Telegraph has claimed that it has footage of Moyes aiming an expletive-ridden rant at reporter Jacqui Oatley in December 2012 while the Scotsman was manager of Everton.

The footage is believed to show Oatley, who became the first female commentator on Match of the Day a decade ago, ask Moyes about a headbutt incident involving Marouane Fellaini against Stoke City.

The action in question was not spotted by the referee, and Oatley went on to ask two more questions about the midfielder's conduct on the pitch and posed the suggestion that Moyes could be without him for a spell if he is hit with retrospective action by the Football Association.

In response, Moyes said: "Bad enough asking me about the first one never mind asking me another one. I've not seen the other stuff. It's down to the FA. I've answered your question and you've come back with another one."

According to The Telegraph, once the interview ended, the football manager swore at Oatley while confronting the reporter about her line of questioning, which prompted the now-freelance journalist to issue a complaint to Everton.

It is believed that Oatley never received an answer from the Merseyside club, who responded to the allegations on Monday by saying: "We are unaware of any complaint. The club would strongly condemn any behaviour by an employee which is threatening or abusive to anyone doing their job."

The BBC has also confirmed that it is investigating the 2012 incident involving Moyes, who reportedly did not make any sexist remarks or make reference to gender in his expletive-ridden rant.

Sebastian Larsson for Sunderland on December 13, 2014
Read Next:
Sunderland 'to contest Larsson red card'
>
View our homepages for David Moyes, Vicki Sparks, Jacqui Oatley, Marouane Fellaini, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Sunderland to chase Barnsley defender Marc Roberts?
 Sebastian Larsson for Sunderland on December 13, 2014
Report: Sunderland to appeal Sebastian Larsson red card
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Result: Manchester United beat Sunderland to heap further misery on David Moyes
Moyes accused of another incident with female reporterManchester United to sell Januzaj?Gallagher: 'Larsson foul a yellow card'David Moyes: 'We will keep on fighting'Team News: Fellaini skippers United against Sunderland
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United - as it happenedMourinho compares Defoe to IbrahimovicMoyes: 'Sunderland close to desperation'Mourinho: 'I have decided Januzaj future'Mourinho "has sympathy" for David Moyes
> Sunderland Homepage
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku and Steve Cook in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Everton to consider move for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook?
 A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton win
Galloway returns to Everton after loan spellKoeman to return to Southampton for Martina?Moyes accused of another incident with female reporterSutton: 'Barkley's been tapped up'Milan talk to Barca over Gerard Deulofeu
Davies delighted to net second Everton goalLawyer: Barkley "victim of unprovoked attack"Police probing alleged Barkley assault videoKoeman gives Barkley contract ultimatumKoeman "really happy" with Everton display
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 