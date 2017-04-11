Sunderland manager David Moyes is reportedly accused of directing an expletive-ridden rant at a female reporter during his time at Everton in 2012.

David Moyes is facing a second allegation that he verbally abused another female sports reporter.

The current Sunderland manager recently issued an apology after telling BBC journalist Vicki Sparks that she "might get a slap" during a post-match interview.

Now The Telegraph has claimed that it has footage of Moyes aiming an expletive-ridden rant at reporter Jacqui Oatley in December 2012 while the Scotsman was manager of Everton.

The footage is believed to show Oatley, who became the first female commentator on Match of the Day a decade ago, ask Moyes about a headbutt incident involving Marouane Fellaini against Stoke City.

The action in question was not spotted by the referee, and Oatley went on to ask two more questions about the midfielder's conduct on the pitch and posed the suggestion that Moyes could be without him for a spell if he is hit with retrospective action by the Football Association.

In response, Moyes said: "Bad enough asking me about the first one never mind asking me another one. I've not seen the other stuff. It's down to the FA. I've answered your question and you've come back with another one."

According to The Telegraph, once the interview ended, the football manager swore at Oatley while confronting the reporter about her line of questioning, which prompted the now-freelance journalist to issue a complaint to Everton.

It is believed that Oatley never received an answer from the Merseyside club, who responded to the allegations on Monday by saying: "We are unaware of any complaint. The club would strongly condemn any behaviour by an employee which is threatening or abusive to anyone doing their job."

The BBC has also confirmed that it is investigating the 2012 incident involving Moyes, who reportedly did not make any sexist remarks or make reference to gender in his expletive-ridden rant.