Crystal Palace reportedly beat Stoke City to the signing of Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi, who spent a year on loan at the Potters last season.

Last season, the Netherlands international featured on loan for Stoke City, where he went on to make 37 starts in all competitions.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has been keen to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis, but it appears that the Potters are going to miss out on what would have been a key addition to the centre of their backline.

According to Sky Sports News, Palace have agreed a deal to secure the signature of the player as Frank de Boer starts to strengthen his squad at Selhurst Park.

The former Ajax boss is familiar with Martins Indi after the player's four-year spell with Feyenoord at a time when he headed Ajax's dominance in the Eredivisie.

Should he complete a move to the London outfit, he will become their second signing of the summer with Ruben Loftus-Cheek having already moved from Chelsea earlier this week.