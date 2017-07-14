New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Crystal Palace beat Stoke City to Bruno Martins Indi?

Bruno Martins Indi in action for Stoke City against Manchester City in the Premier League on March 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace reportedly beat Stoke City to the signing of Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi, who spent a year on loan at the Potters last season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 12:03 UK

Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi has reportedly decided to sign for Crystal Palace.

Last season, the Netherlands international featured on loan for Stoke City, where he went on to make 37 starts in all competitions.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has been keen to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis, but it appears that the Potters are going to miss out on what would have been a key addition to the centre of their backline.

According to Sky Sports News, Palace have agreed a deal to secure the signature of the player as Frank de Boer starts to strengthen his squad at Selhurst Park.

The former Ajax boss is familiar with Martins Indi after the player's four-year spell with Feyenoord at a time when he headed Ajax's dominance in the Eredivisie.

Should he complete a move to the London outfit, he will become their second signing of the summer with Ruben Loftus-Cheek having already moved from Chelsea earlier this week.

Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi hugs a teammate during his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Read Next:
Martins Indi 'set for Stoke medical'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bruno Martins Indi, Mark Hughes, Frank de Boer, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Bruno Martins Indi in action for Stoke City against Manchester City in the Premier League on March 8, 2017
Crystal Palace beat Stoke City to Bruno Martins Indi?
 Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Mark Hughes "very hopeful" over Kurt Zouma
 Kurt Zouma of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Report: Stoke City favourites to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan
Four Spanish clubs want Bojan?West Ham's 'second Arnautovic bid rejected'Stoke, Palace 'in battle for Bartley'Adam: 'Difficult for Arnautovic to leave'Martins Indi 'set for Stoke medical'
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromMarko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?Stoke confirm rejected Arnautovic bidWest Ham see bid rejected for Arnautovic?West Brom, Stoke keen on Guilavogui?
> Stoke City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Bruno Martins Indi in action for Stoke City against Manchester City in the Premier League on March 8, 2017
Crystal Palace beat Stoke City to Bruno Martins Indi?
 A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy keen to seal Newcastle United move?
 Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace 'among Bacary Sagna suitors'
Palace 'close in on Riedewald signing'Everton 'favourites to sign Benteke'Everton 'to bid for Ajax defender'Stoke, Palace 'in battle for Bartley'Crystal Palace land Loftus-Cheek on loan
Mandanda completes Marseille returnPremier League trio 'keen on Munir'Everton, Chelsea want Benteke?Palace close to Ruben Loftus-Cheek deal?Newcastle keen to secure Murphy signing?
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Porto News
Bruno Martins Indi in action for Stoke City against Manchester City in the Premier League on March 8, 2017
Crystal Palace beat Stoke City to Bruno Martins Indi?
 Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi hugs a teammate during his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Bruno Martins Indi 'set for Stoke City medical'
 Willy 'Reggie and' Boly and Facundo Ferreyra in action during the Europa League quarter-final between Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk on April 7, 2016
Wolverhampton Wanderers seal Willy Boly loan deal
Wolves close to Ruben Neves captureWolves on brink of Willy Boly signing?Willy Boly to join Wolves on loan?Wolves agree fee for Porto's Ruben Neves?Wolves in £20m deal for Ruben Neves?
Chelsea to make move for Alex Telles?Huddersfield sign Porto forward DepoitreNewcastle close in on double swoop?Report: Liverpool eye Ruben NevesSpurs want Ricardo to replace Walker?
> Porto Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 