Porto centre-back Bruno Martins Indi will undergo a medical with Stoke City tomorrow ahead of his proposed move to the club, according to reports.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at the bet365 Stadium, where he made 35 Premier League appearances as Stoke finished 13th in the table.

The Potters have been in discussions over a permanent deal for Martins Indi since his return to Porto, and Sky Sports News reports that the two clubs have now agreed a £13.4m fee.

The Netherlands international has agreed personal terms with the Potters and will now undergo a medical tomorrow before the transfer is officially confirmed.

Martins Indi could become Stoke's third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Darren Fletcher from West Bromwich Albion and Josh Tymon from Hull City.