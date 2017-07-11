New Transfer Talk header

Bruno Martins Indi 'set for Stoke City medical'

Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi hugs a teammate during his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi is set to undergo a medical at Stoke City ahead of a permanent £13.4m move to the bet365 Stadium, where he spent last season on loan.
Porto centre-back Bruno Martins Indi will undergo a medical with Stoke City tomorrow ahead of his proposed move to the club, according to reports.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at the bet365 Stadium, where he made 35 Premier League appearances as Stoke finished 13th in the table.

The Potters have been in discussions over a permanent deal for Martins Indi since his return to Porto, and Sky Sports News reports that the two clubs have now agreed a £13.4m fee.

The Netherlands international has agreed personal terms with the Potters and will now undergo a medical tomorrow before the transfer is officially confirmed.

Martins Indi could become Stoke's third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Darren Fletcher from West Bromwich Albion and Josh Tymon from Hull City.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
