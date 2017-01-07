Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
0-2
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Shaqiri (23'), Martins Indi (79')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Costa (29'), Doherty (80')
Costa (7')

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates calms fears following FA Cup exit

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Stoke City chairman Peter Coats suggests that his club will take their FA Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their stride after a tough afternoon at the Britannia.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:36 UK

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates has called for calm in the wake of the club's exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Some Premier League teams were criticised for fielding weakened outfits for the third round, but the Potters saw their strong side beaten 2-0 at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday.

"I'm hugely disappointed and I'm sure supporters are too, but there will be no-one more disappointed than the manager himself," said Coates, according to the Stoke Sentinel.tsts

"He chose a team he thought would be good enough against Wolves on the day, but we had a very poor first half and you have to give Wolves credit.

"Second half we played much better, but unfortunately their goalkeeper had a tremendous game and we didn't have the luck we needed in the circumstances. I'm disappointed because I love the FA Cup, but it's football, it happens."

Stoke return to Premier League action this weekend when they travel to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
