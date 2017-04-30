Hull City manager Marco Silva reveals that there have been no bids for rumoured Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Harry Maguire.

Hull City manager Marco Silva has called on the club to build their future around centre-back Harry Maguire.

The 24-year-old's performances this season have led to speculation linking him with a summer switch to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Newcastle United.

However, Silva revealed that there have been no offers for the defender and is eager to see him stay at the club for the long term.

"Of course it's important [to keep Maguire]. He is a young player as well, and it's important for Hull to keep these kinds of players," he told reporters.

"There have been no offers for the player, so I don't want to talk too much about his position. I want to talk about the players keeping focused on our goal and to keep going until the end of the season."

Maguire has made 27 Premier League appearances for Hull this season, scoring two goals.