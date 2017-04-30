Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that his side did not deserve anything from their 2-0 North London derby defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Quickfire second-half goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane saw Spurs pick up a victory which guarantees that they will finish above their local rivals for the first time since 1995 this season.

Wenger acknowledged that his side have not been creative enough in the final third during a number of matches recently, and had no complaints at the final scoreline in the last North London derby before Spurs move stadium.

"We didn't score today, we didn't score at Palace or West Brom, we have to play more and create more than we did today. Overall, Tottenham deserved to win," he told reporters.

The defeat leaves Arsenal sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the top four.