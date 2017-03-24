Tottenham Hotspur move a step closer to playing all of their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season after being given the green light by Brent Council.

Tottenham Hotspur have been given the green light by Brent Council to play their home games at Wembley Stadium next season in front of a capacity crowd.

The Lilywhites made a bid to host 27 matches at the national stadium in 2017-18 in front of 90,000 people, which has been approved five to one in a meeting lasting close to four hours.

Spurs must now activate their option to play games at Wembley next term, being given until March 31 to do so, which will officially mark the end of their days at current home White Hart Lane.

A decision is likely to be delayed until as long as possible, however, as the North London outfit are seeking clarity over whether their new ground will indeed be open in time for the 2018-19 campaign.

If that does not prove to be the case, Spurs could remain at White Hart Lane for another year and move to Wembley - their home for European fixtures this term - the following season.