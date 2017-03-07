Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-5
Bayern Munich
Walcott (20')
Walcott (39'), Oxlade-Chamberlain (61'), Xhaka (78')
Koscielny (54')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lewandowski (55' pen.), Robben (68'), Costa (78'), Vidal (80', 85')
Alaba (39'), Martinez (45')

Arsenal, Bayern Munich fined by UEFA for fan behaviour

A general view during the UEFA Champions League last 16 round match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2007
© Getty Images
Arsenal are punished for a "field invasion" during their defeat to Bayern Munich, while the German club are also fined for the behaviour of their own fans.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 10:36 UK

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have both been fined for the behaviour of their supporters during this month's Champions League last-16 meeting at the Emirates Stadium.

European football governing body UEFA announced the day after Bayern's 5-1 second-leg win that the two sides had been charged and faced a fine if they did not successfully appeal the decision.

Arsenal have been fined €5,000 (£4,327) for a "field invasion" during the match, understood to be in reference to a home supporter running onto the pitch late on in the match, while Bayern must pay €3,000 (£2,595) for the throwing of objects by their fans.

Supporters of the German outfit launched toilet paper onto the pitch as part of their personal demonstration on the night, while also holding up a number of banners in the away section.

Bayern's 5-1 second-leg win in North London secured a comfortable 10-2 aggregate victory overall, with their reward a meeting with Real Madrid in the last eight.

Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Your Comments
