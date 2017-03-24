Dele Alli will miss Tottenham Hotspur's first three European games next season, whether in the Champions League or Europa League, after being punished by UEFA.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been handed a three-match European ban by UEFA for his sending off in the Europa League last-32 tie with Gent last month.

The England international was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Brecht Dejaegere in the 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium on February 23 - Tottenham's last outing in the competition before being eliminated.

Alli will now miss the Lilywhites' next three games on the European stage after being punished by the governing body's independent disciplinary commission, which will carry into next season.

Tottenham are well on course to qualifying for the Champions League automatically once again this season, meaning the former MK Dons ace will miss half of their group games.

Alli has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Spurs this term, including once in his eight appearances across the Champions League and Europa League.