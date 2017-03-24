General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Granit Xhaka: Arsenal critics have made me look like a "foolish idiot"

Granit Xhaka sees red during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka claims that the criticism his side have faced this season is over the top, but admits the expectation levels are completely new to him.
Friday, March 24, 2017

Granit Xhaka has admitted to being "really affected" by criticism aimed in his and Arsenal's direction during his first campaign in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult maiden season in English football due to his disciplinary issues, having already missed seven games through suspension since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Xhaka believes that he is being made to look like a "foolish idiot" by certain ex-players in the media, but the Switzerland international is unsure whether the condemnation is warranted.

"What has really affected me is the source of the criticism and the form of it," he told Swiss newspaper 24 Heures. "They were not from my club, but from former players who do not know me, nor did they know Arsenal.

"People who know nothing about how I operate have attacked me and made by look like a foolish idiot. What happens here, the daily agenda of Arsenal, is very different from what I experienced in Monchengladbach.

"They are almost two worlds apart. Three consecutive bad performances [in England] and hell is unleashed. The expectations are huge: winning the Premier League, winning the Champions League and winning the cups! If you cannot do it, then criticism does not miss you, and it happens everywhere."

Xhaka has made 33 appearances for Arsenal this season, starting 26 of those matches in all competitions.

Robert Pires looks on during an Arsenal training session at London Colney on September 30, 2013
Robert Pires urges Arsenal to spend more
