Davinson Sanchez: 'Tottenham Hotspur move is huge step forward'

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Davinson Sanchez describes his move as a "huge step forward" after completing a medical to finalise the club-record transfer from Ajax.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 21:35 UK

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Davinson Sanchez has described his move as a "huge step forward" after completing a medical to finalise the club-record transfer from Ajax.

The Colombia centre-back signed a contract until 2023 on Wednesday and is expected to cost Spurs up to £42m including add-ons, subject to receipt of his work permit later this week.

Sanchez told Spurs' official website: "This is a massive opportunity for me because of what Tottenham represent, not just here in England but around the world.

"It's a huge step forward in my career and will allow me to continue developing and achieving big things. This is a great chance."

The 21-year-old played 47 times for Ajax in 2016-17 as the club achieved second place in the Eredivisie and reached the final of the Europa League.

Spurs also brought in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton on Wednesday and extended the contract of right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Tottenham announce Sanchez arrival
