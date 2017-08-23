General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Kyle Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract until 2020

Kyle Walker-Peters signs a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur until 2020.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 09:46 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract that will run until 2020.

In a video posted by the club's official Twitter page, the defender said: "Buzzing to sign a new contract with Spurs. I can't wait to see what the future holds."

The 20-year-old, who joined the club's academy in 2013, made his debut for the North London outfit on the opening weekend of the season.

The youngster started Spurs' 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, and his performance was man-of-the-match worthy.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino handed the defender a place in the first XI due to the absence of Kieran Trippier, who is expected to be first choice following Kyle Walker's move to Manchester City.

Walker-Peters did not make an appearance in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, but he has been earmarked for the future after signing a new deal.

Kyle Walker-Peters in action during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on August 13, 2017
Your Comments
