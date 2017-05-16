General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane confident Tottenham Hotspur will not struggle like West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has no fear of the club suffering like West Ham United when they move stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 10:00 UK

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has insisted that he and his teammates will not mirror West Ham United when they move stadium for next season.

The Hammers set up home at the London Stadium last summer, but they failed to build on last season's seventh-placed finish, winning just seven of their home games.

Slaven Bilic's side currently sit 12th in the Premier League table with a final-day fixture away to Burnley left to play.

Tottenham will move into their new stadium for the 2018-19 campaign, but next season they will play their home matches at Wembley, where they struggled in the Champions League and Europa League.

Despite winning just one of their five games at the stadium, Kane is not concerned that they will suffer like West Ham.

"I think the way we play a different style to West Ham," The Independent quotes Kane as saying. "When we're out there, we're going to try and play exciting football, press high like we do here and that should get the crowd on their feet.

"The crowd have always been good, even in the Champions League when we played at Wembley the crowd were fantastic. It was just our performances on them days weren't great. I am not too worried, I don't think the players are too worried.

"We're just excited to take the next step, take the next challenge and that is going to be even more difficult next year."

Spurs have sealed their highest-ever finish in the Premier League by clinching second.

Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Your Comments
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur in talks over Mauricio Pochettino future
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 