May 14, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-4
Liverpool

Fernandes (51'), Collins (63')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Sturridge (35'), Coutinho (57', 62'), Origi (76')

Slaven Bilic: West Ham United "not good enough" against Liverpool

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic admits that his side were "not good enough" against Liverpool after possibly becoming too complacent.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 17:50 UK

Slaven Bilic has confessed that his West Ham United players possibly let complacency creep into their game as they fell to a heavy 4-0 home loss against Liverpool.

The Hammers went into Sunday's match on a high after derailing Tottenham Hotspur's title bid last time out, earning a 1-0 win to end any lingering relegation worries.

Bilic had called on his players to build on that performance to remain on track for a top-half finish, but Liverpool took them apart in the second half and came out on top comfortable winners at the London Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the match, Bilic said: "We spoke before the game about wanting to put in the same performance as against Spurs, but it wasn't to be.

"We were slower and [Liverpool] were quicker. We could have scored the first goal and maybe it would have [changed] the game and we should have equalised with [Andre Ayew's] chance.

"But it wasn't good enough, especially in the second half. There was a little bit of complacency that we wanted to avoid. There was no place for that in such a big game, but it was probably there subconsciously."

West Ham suffered their joint-worst home loss in the Premier League, equalling the four-goal margin of defeat suffered against both Arsenal and Manchester City already this season.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Read Next:
Bilic: 'West Ham will only improve'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Andre Ayew, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Liverpool - as it happened
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Result: Liverpool thrash West Ham United to strengthen hold on top-four spot
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Slaven Bilic: West Ham United "not good enough" against Liverpool
Sturridge: 'We rose to the occasion'Team News: Two changes apiece for Hammers, RedsBilic: 'West Ham will only improve'Hammers to battle Everton for Sigurdsson?Preview: West Ham vs. Liverpool
Bilic "will never give up" on CarrollBilic: 'Antonio deal shows our ambition'Michail Antonio pens new long-term dealWest Ham to move for Pablo Zabaleta?Ranieri wants return to Premier League?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 