West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic admits that his side were "not good enough" against Liverpool after possibly becoming too complacent.

Slaven Bilic has confessed that his West Ham United players possibly let complacency creep into their game as they fell to a heavy 4-0 home loss against Liverpool.

The Hammers went into Sunday's match on a high after derailing Tottenham Hotspur's title bid last time out, earning a 1-0 win to end any lingering relegation worries.

Bilic had called on his players to build on that performance to remain on track for a top-half finish, but Liverpool took them apart in the second half and came out on top comfortable winners at the London Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the match, Bilic said: "We spoke before the game about wanting to put in the same performance as against Spurs, but it wasn't to be.

"We were slower and [Liverpool] were quicker. We could have scored the first goal and maybe it would have [changed] the game and we should have equalised with [Andre Ayew's] chance.

"But it wasn't good enough, especially in the second half. There was a little bit of complacency that we wanted to avoid. There was no place for that in such a big game, but it was probably there subconsciously."

West Ham suffered their joint-worst home loss in the Premier League, equalling the four-goal margin of defeat suffered against both Arsenal and Manchester City already this season.