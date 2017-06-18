William Gallas: 'Tottenham Hotspur will struggle in Champions League'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
William Gallas questions the lack of experience in Tottenham Hotspur's playing ranks, insisting that they do not have what it takes to succeed in Europe.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 15:58 UK

William Gallas has insisted that former club Tottenham Hotspur will again fail to make their mark on the European stage next season as they are too inexperienced.

The Lilywhites exited the Champions League at the group-stage in 2016-17 and fell at the first hurdle when dropping into the Europa League post-Christmas.

After finishing second in the Premier League last term to book their place in European football's showpiece event, Spurs are expected to push on and challenge for a place in the latter stages, but Gallas is not sure whether they have what it takes to do so.

"It was a big shame what happened to them last season, but this Tottenham squad is a little too young for the Champions League," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Star. "Against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen in the group games, it showed that they needed more experience.

"The Champions League is different to the Premier League. You need experience, you need to be more clever and stay focused. If you compare our squad back then with now, we had many older and more experienced players."

Gallas spent three years at White Hart Lane in his playing days and also represented London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal.

General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Jason Cundy: 'Harry Kane twice as good as Romelu Lukaku'
 Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Juventus defender Dani Alves responds to "shi*" transfer rumours
