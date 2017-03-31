Chelsea's four Premier League titles and one Champions League crown makes them a bigger draw than Arsenal, according to William Gallas.

William Gallas has disagreed with Arsene Wenger's claim that Arsenal are bigger than Chelsea, insisting that the Blues are "the top team in London".

The French defender featured for both capital sides during his playing career, spending five years at Stamford Bridge and four with city rivals Arsenal.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez suggested earlier this week that he wanted to join a London club with a "winning mentality", which Wenger responded to by insisting that teams do not come any bigger than the Gunners.

Gallas believes that Chelsea remains the bigger draw for players, however, telling talkSPORT: "The biggest team is Chelsea. They are top of the league and maybe they will win the league.

"They have won the Premier League four times already so if you have to compare Tottenham and Arsenal, I think Chelsea are the top team in London because they have won as well the Champions League."

Gallas, who also played for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, retired from football in 2014 following a stint with Perth Glory in Australia.