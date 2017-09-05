World Cup 2014 section header

Julen Lopetegui: 'More chances for David Villa'

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
Spain boss Julen Lopetegui insists that there "will be more opportunities" for David Villa after the striker was forced to withdraw from the La Roja squad.
Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has insisted that there "will be more opportunities" for David Villa after the striker was forced to withdraw from the latest La Roja squad.

Villa made his first Spain appearance since the 2014 World Cup on Saturday night - featuring as a late substitute in the 3-0 win over Italy at the Bernabeu.

The 35-year-old will be unavailable for Spain's next 2018 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein on Tuesday night after suffering an adductor injury, but Lopetegui has confirmed that Villa is still very much in his plans moving forward.

"Villa's injury is a real setback for us both professionally and personally," Lopetegui told reporters. "It's sad for everyone but there will be more opportunities for him.

"I didn't hear to our fans asking for Villa on Saturday - I couldn't make it out as I was concentrating on the game! He came on because it was the right change for us tactically at the time."

New York City FC forward Villa is Spain's all-time leading goalscorer with 59 strikes to his name.

