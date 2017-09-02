David Villa says that he 'never lost his enthusiasm' for Spain after returning to international action in Saturday night's World Cup qualifier with Italy.

David Villa has said that he 'never lost his enthusiasm' for Spain after returning to international action on Saturday night.

Villa, who is Spain's all-time leading international goalscorer with 59 goals, made his first La Roja appearance since the 2014 World Cup as a late substitute in the 3-0 victory over Italy at the Bernabeu.

The New York City FC forward has revealed that he was "very happy" to make his return for the national team, and has vowed to "continue working" in a bid to put himself in the plans of head coach Julen Lopetegui for the 2018 World Cup.

"Thanks to everyone for showing me so much affection. It's been a very special day and I'm very happy," Villa told Teledeporte. "It was a great win against Italy and qualification rests with us.

"Isco's a great lad, he's doing well and I'm very happy about what's happening to him at the moment. I never lost my enthusiasm for coming here and I must thank those who have shown faith in me. I'll continue working."

A brace from Isco and second-half Alvaro Morata effort saw Spain run out three-goal winners over Italy in the Group G World Cup qualifier.