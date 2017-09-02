Sergio Ramos gives Spain a '9/10'

Sergio Ramos says that Spain deserve a '9/10' for their performance in Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Italy.

La Roja have moved three points clear at the top of Group G after a 3-0 victory over the Italians.

Isco scored a brace in the comprehensive win, and Ramos has paid tribute to his Real Madrid teammate, while Marco Asensio was also hailed after the 21-year-old impressed on his first start for the national team.

"Isco and Asensio? I'm happy for my Madrid youngsters. They're doing very well and that's important and very good for the national team, who are thriving on them," Ramos told reporters. "I give Spain a nine for this match. Things can always be improved, but we had a great game."

Next up for Julen Lopetegui's Spain is a trip to Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.