World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Attendance: 73,628
Spain
3-0
Italy
Isco (13', 40'), Morata (77')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Verratti (4'), Bonucci (12')

Sergio Ramos gives Spain a '9/10'

Tomas Necid and Sergio Ramos in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 13, 2016
© AFP
Sergio Ramos says that Spain deserve a '9/10' for their performance in Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Italy.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 15:27 UK

Spain captain Sergio Ramos has said that his team deserve a '9/10' for their performance in Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Italy at the Bernabeu.

La Roja have moved three points clear at the top of Group G after a 3-0 victory over the Italians.

Isco scored a brace in the comprehensive win, and Ramos has paid tribute to his Real Madrid teammate, while Marco Asensio was also hailed after the 21-year-old impressed on his first start for the national team.

"Isco and Asensio? I'm happy for my Madrid youngsters. They're doing very well and that's important and very good for the national team, who are thriving on them," Ramos told reporters. "I give Spain a nine for this match. Things can always be improved, but we had a great game."

Next up for Julen Lopetegui's Spain is a trip to Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
Read Next:
Villa: 'I never lost Spain enthusiasm'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Isco, Marco Asensio, Julen Lopetegui, Football
Your Comments
More Spain News
Tomas Necid and Sergio Ramos in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 13, 2016
Sergio Ramos gives Spain a '9/10'
 New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
David Villa: 'I never lost Spain enthusiasm'
 Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Julen Lopetegui: 'Whole team deserves credit'
Isco pays tribute to "perfect night"Marco Verratti "taken aback" by IscoResult: Brilliant Spain too strong for ItalyLive Commentary: Spain 3-0 Italy - as it happenedTeam News: Marco Asensio starts for Spain
Iniesta pays tribute to AsensioSanti Cazorla out until at least JanuaryRamos not contemplating Spain retirementSergio Ramos wants to emulate CannavaroDavid Villa: 'Spain recall a dream'
> Spain Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 