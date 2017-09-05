David de Gea hails "incredible" Isco

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says that Spain teammate Isco "will become one of the greatest in the game".

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has claimed that Spain teammate Isco "will become one of the greatest in the game".

Isco's Real Madrid career was under threat in the first half of last season after the midfielder struggled to break into Zinedine Zidane's first XI, but the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength in recent months.

The playmaker scored twice in Spain's 3-0 win over Italy at the weekend, with the result seeing La Roja move three points clear at the top of their 2018 World Cup qualification group.

Isco is expected to retain his spot in the team for Tuesday's qualifier with Liechtenstein, and De Gea has paid tribute to the "incredible talent" that the former Malaga youngster possesses.

"Me and Isco have been friends for many years and it does not surprise me to see him do these things," De Gea told reporters.

"He is an incredible talent with many capabilities and he will only continue to grow stronger. At the moment he is playing a very level and with the ability and quality he possesses, he will become one of the greatest in the game."

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti claimed that he was "taken aback" by Isco's display on Saturday night.