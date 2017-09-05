World Cup 2014 section header

David de Gea hails "incredible" Isco

David De Gea answers a personal question during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on April 20, 2016
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says that Spain teammate Isco "will become one of the greatest in the game".
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 16:29 UK

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has claimed that Spain teammate Isco "will become one of the greatest in the game".

Isco's Real Madrid career was under threat in the first half of last season after the midfielder struggled to break into Zinedine Zidane's first XI, but the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength in recent months.

The playmaker scored twice in Spain's 3-0 win over Italy at the weekend, with the result seeing La Roja move three points clear at the top of their 2018 World Cup qualification group.

Isco is expected to retain his spot in the team for Tuesday's qualifier with Liechtenstein, and De Gea has paid tribute to the "incredible talent" that the former Malaga youngster possesses.

"Me and Isco have been friends for many years and it does not surprise me to see him do these things," De Gea told reporters.

"He is an incredible talent with many capabilities and he will only continue to grow stronger. At the moment he is playing a very level and with the ability and quality he possesses, he will become one of the greatest in the game."

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti claimed that he was "taken aback" by Isco's display on Saturday night.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Marco Verratti "taken aback" by Isco
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic named in Manchester United's Champions League squad
 Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Chelsea, Manchester United enter race for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United to return for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale?
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
David de Gea: 'It's still a dream to play for Manchester United'
New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
Julen Lopetegui: 'More chances for David Villa'
 David De Gea answers a personal question during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on April 20, 2016
David de Gea hails "incredible" Isco
 Atletico Madrid striker David Villa celebrates scoring for Spain at the World cup on July 03, 2010.
Spain's David Villa 'a doubt for Liechtenstein match'
