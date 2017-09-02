Marco Verratti "taken aback" by Isco

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti says that he was "taken aback" by Isco's performance for Spain during Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualification fixture.

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has admitted that he was "taken aback" by Isco's performance for Spain during Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualification fixture.

Isco scored twice for Julen Lopetegui's side in their 3-0 victory over Italy at the Bernabeu, which saw La Roja move three points clear at the top of Group G.

Paris Saint-Germain's Verratti claimed that "not even [Lionel] Messi has come close to that level" when describing the performance of the Real Madrid playmaker.

"I suffered a lot against Isco," Verratti told reporters. "I was taken aback by his performance. Not even Messi has come close to that level."

Isco has now scored three times in his last four appearances for Spain.