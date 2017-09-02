World Cup
Sep 2, 2017
Attendance: 73,628
Spain
3-0
Italy
Isco (13', 40'), Morata (77')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Verratti (4'), Bonucci (12')

Marco Verratti "taken aback" by Isco

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Italy midfielder Marco Verratti says that he was "taken aback" by Isco's performance for Spain during Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualification fixture.
European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has admitted that he was "taken aback" by Isco's performance for Spain during Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualification fixture.

Isco scored twice for Julen Lopetegui's side in their 3-0 victory over Italy at the Bernabeu, which saw La Roja move three points clear at the top of Group G.

Paris Saint-Germain's Verratti claimed that "not even [Lionel] Messi has come close to that level" when describing the performance of the Real Madrid playmaker.

"I suffered a lot against Isco," Verratti told reporters. "I was taken aback by his performance. Not even Messi has come close to that level."

Isco has now scored three times in his last four appearances for Spain.

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio celebrates scoring against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup second leg on August 16, 2017
