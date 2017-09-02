World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Attendance: 73,628
Spain
3-0
Italy
Isco (13', 40'), Morata (77')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Verratti (4'), Bonucci (12')

Julen Lopetegui: 'Whole team deserves credit'

Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Spain boss Julen Lopetegui hails his team following Saturday's 3-0 victory over Italy at the Bernabeu.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 13:26 UK

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has paid tribute to his team following Saturday's 3-0 victory over Italy at the Bernabeu.

Isco's brace was added to by Alvaro Morata as Spain moved three points clear at the top of Group G with a comfortable success in the 2018 World Cup qualification fixture.

Despite Isco stealing the show, Lopetegui was keen to praise Spain as a whole, insisting that "only great teams win things, not players".

"The result? We played with great confidence and tremendous spirit, and we showed that we could solve complications like the ones we faced," Lopetegui told reporters.

"I'm happy and satisfied because they were very complicated opponents, but there's no such thing as perfection in football. We're not in the World Cup yet, but we deserved the three points.

"From my first day here, I've been happy with the answers [the players have] given. Their focus and commitment are total. Only great teams win things, not players."

Spain will look to cement their spot at the top of the group when they travel to Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
