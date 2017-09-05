Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Spain's David Villa 'a doubt for Liechtenstein match'

Atletico Madrid striker David Villa celebrates scoring for Spain at the World cup on July 03, 2010.
Spain reveal that record goalscorer David Villa suffered a thigh strain during Sunday morning's training session.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 19:45 UK

Spain have revealed that veteran forward David Villa suffered a thigh strain during Sunday morning's training session.

The 35-year-old made his first Spain appearance since the 2014 World Cup in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Italy, which La Roja won 3-0 to move three points clear at the top of Group G.

The New York City FC forward has emerged as a doubt for Spain's next qualifier against Liechtenstein on Tuesday, however, after suffering "a slight elongation in his adductor muscle".

"David Villa has suffered a slight elongation in his adductor muscle in training. At the end of the session, Villa went with the medical team of the RFEF to the university hospital Sanitas La Moraleja, where he was given an MRI," read a statement from the Spanish Football Federation.

"Villa remains in the camp and his participation in the match against Liechtenstein will depend on his progress."

Villa is Spain's all-time leading goalscorer with 59 strikes to his name.

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
