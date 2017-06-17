Jun 17, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadion GOSiR
Spain U21sSpain Under-21s
5-0
Macedonia U21sMacedonia Under-21s
Niguez (10'), Asensio (16', 54', 72'), Deulofeu (35' pen.)
Mere (2')
FT(HT: 3-0)

Marco Asensio "very happy" with Spain Under-21s win

Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Marco Asensio reveals his delight after scoring a hat-trick in Spain Under-21s 5-0 victory over Macedonia Under-21s at the 2017 Under-21 European Championships.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Marco Asensio has revealed his delight after scoring a hat-trick in Spain Under-21s 5-0 victory over Macedonia Under-21s at the 2017 Under-21 European Championships on Saturday night.

Asensio struck three times in the Group B contest, while efforts from Saul Niguez and Gerard Deulofeu ensured that Spain would open their campaign with a five-goal success.

The Real Madrid attacker has branded the win "important", but the 21-year-old has now switched his attention to Tuesday's clash with Portugal Under-21s, who beat Serbia Under-21s in their first match of the competition.

"Football is about scoring goals, but this game is finished and now we have to be focused on Portugal," Asensio told UEFA.com.

"I scored three goals and I helped my team. I'm very happy with this win. The win is important, but also the number of goals. We scored five and that's important if we want to reach the semi-finals."

Spain Under-21s are four-time winners of this competition, but they failed to make it to the 2015 finals after losing out in the qualification playoffs.

Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Read Next:
Celades: 'Spain blessed to have Asensio'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Asensio, Saul Niguez, Gerard Deulofeu, Football
Your Comments
More Spain Under-21s News
Denis Suarez in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Spain Under-21s 5-0 Macedonia Under-21s - as it happened
 Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Result: Marco Asensio stars in thumping Spain Under-21s win
 Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Albert Celades: 'Spain Under-21s blessed to have Marco Asensio'
Asensio "very happy" with Spain U21 winGrimaldo pulls out of Spain U21 squadHector Bellerin pledges to Grenfell fundBellerin questions Rashford's absenceBellerin keen to play for Spain U21s
Wenger urges Bellerin to miss U21 EurosResult: Spain U21s edge past Italy
> Spain Under-21s Homepage



Tables
 