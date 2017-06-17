Spain Under-21s open their 2017 Under-21 European Championship campaign with a 5-0 win over Macedonia Under-21s at Stadion GOSiR.

Portugal Under-21s had beaten Serbia Under-21s 2-0 in Group B's early match to take an early lead in the section, but the tournament favourites have risen to the top courtesy of a thumping victory.

An experienced Spain XI saw Hector Bellerin, Jose Gaya, Saul Niguez, Denis Suarez and Gerard Deulofeu all start, while there are also spots in the team for Marco Asensio and Sandro Ramirez.

Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga was selected between the sticks, but his club teammate Inaki Williams was only among the substitutes as the tournament favourites sent out a strong message with their team ahead of kickoff.

As for Macedonia, former Barcelona youngster David Babunski skippered the underdogs, while Kire Markoski and Marjan Radeski also started in a side that boasted plenty of senior international appearances.

It was Macedonia that had the first shot of the match inside three minutes, but Darko Velkoski sent a wild effort over the crossbar, before Saul dragged an attempt wide of the post down the other end of the field.

There was a real spring in Macedonia's step in the early exchanges, with Babunski also trying his luck from distance as Spain struggled to keep hold of the ball in a central position.

It was La Roja that made the breakthrough in the 10th minute, however, when Saul's overhead kick from a Gaya cross found a route into the bottom corner, although questions will be asked of the Macedonia goalkeeper Igor Aleksovski, who did not cover himself in glory.

Macedonia should have been level three minutes later when the ball fell kindly for Viktor Angelov inside the Spain box, but the number 18 could not find a route past Kepa, who was allowed to make a fairly routine save.

Deulofeu had one cleared off the line in the 15th minute as Spain looked to double their lead, but a second goal did arrive for Albert Celades's team one minute later when Real Madrid attacker Asensio found the top corner with a stunning effort from outside the box.

Macedonia's confidence was not harmed by the quick-fire double, however, as the team in white continued to carve out clear openings, and Bellerin and Jorge Mere were both forced to make smart blocks in the opening 25 minutes of football.

A smart save from Aleksovki prevented Asensio from doubling Spain's lead in the 28th minute, but La Roja registered their third in the 35th minute when Deulofeu scored from the penalty spot after Egzon Bejtulai had been penalised for handball inside the Macedonian box.

Enis Bardi came close to netting for Macedonia in the final moments of the first period, but the midfielder saw his swerving effort kept out by Kepa as Spain took a three-goal lead into the half-time break.

The first chance of the second period fell to Spain in the 53rd minute, but Sandro just failed to meet a wonderful cross from Asensio, who had again showed his ability in a wide position.

La Roja were not to be denied, however, and the score was stretched to 4-0 in the 54th minute when Asensio danced into the Macedonia box before finding the back of the net via a slight deflection.

Babunski rattled Spain's crossbar moments later as Macedonia again came close to registering, but Spain made it five in the 72nd minute when Asensio curled another wonderful effort into the top corner for his hat-trick.

Dani Ceballos, Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal all came off the Spain bench as Celades utilised his squad, and despite a couple of late half-chances, 5-0 was how it finished on the night.

Next up for Spain is a clash with Portugal Under-21s on Tuesday, while Macedonia will look to keep their tournament alive when they face Serbia Under-21s on the same night.