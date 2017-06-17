Jun 17, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadion GOSiR
Spain U21sSpain Under-21s
5-0
Macedonia U21sMacedonia Under-21s
Niguez (10'), Asensio (16', 54', 72'), Deulofeu (35' pen.)
Mere (2')
FT(HT: 3-0)

Albert Celades: 'Spain Under-21s blessed to have Marco Asensio'

Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Spain Under-21s boss Albert Celades hails Marco Asensio after the Real Madrid attacker scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-0 win over Macedonia Under-21s.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 10:22 UK

Spain Under-21s boss Albert Celades has paid tribute to Marco Asensio after the Real Madrid attacker netted a hat-trick in his country's 5-0 win over Macedonia Under-21s in the 2017 Under-21 European Championships on Saturday night.

Asensio, who netted in the Champions League final earlier this month, was joined by Saul Niguez and Gerard Deulofeu on the scoresheet as Spain's Under-21 outfit opened their Group B campaign in style.

Celades has said that Spain are "blessed" to have Asensio as they look to win the European Under-21 championships for a fifth time.

"Congratulations to Marco for his hat-trick and his effort and the commitment with which he played," Celades told reporters.

"He is an example to all of us as a player who's come from the senior national team, and from the Champions League, and who's played with the motivation he has shown. We're blessed to have a lad with his quality, as a footballer and a person."

Next up for Spain Under-21s is a clash with Portugal Under-21s on Tuesday.

