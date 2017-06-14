Southampton terminate the contract of head coach Claude Puel "with immediate effect", just 12 months after the Frenchman stepped into the position.

Southampton have terminated the contract of head coach Claude Puel "with immediate effect".

Puel replaced Ronald Koeman as head coach of the Saints last summer, and the 55-year-old led the club to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League table last season.

Puel also led Southampton into the final of the 2016-17 League Cup, but the board have decided to relieve the Frenchman of his managerial duties.

"Southampton football club can today confirm that it has terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year. The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup Final, a day our fans will always treasure. We wish Claude well for the future."

The statement also revealed that the search for Puel's replacement had already begun.