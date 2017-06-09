Former Ajax and Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer reportedly emerges as a candidate for the vacant managerial role at Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace have reportedly taken an interest in former Ajax and Inter Milan coach Frank de Boer.

After the resignation of Sam Allardyce, Palace are looking far and wide for a replacement and chairman Steve Parish has previously indicated that he will take his time before selecting a new name for the dugout.

On Thursday, Burnley manager Sean Dyche was made the odds-on favourite by bookmakers, but it appears that a switch from Turf Moor is not a foregone conclusion.

According to Sky Sports News, De Boer is another name on the shortlist and is allegedly under consideration for the position at the Premier League club.

After a 14-game spell with Inter, the 47-year-old has seen his reputation tarnished to a certain degree, but during his time with Ajax, he won four successive league titles.

He has previously been linked with Southampton but despite Claude Puel's position at St Mary's still being in doubt, Palace appear to be his most likely destination.