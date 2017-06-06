Southampton 'still considering Claude Puel replacements'

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Stoke City on May 21, 2017
Claude Puel's position as Southampton manager is still in the balance but a decision over his future is expected to be made in the coming days, according to a report.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Southampton chiefs have reportedly still yet to decide whether to stick with manager Claude Puel for next season and are weighing up potential replacements.

The 55-year-old's future at St Mary's Stadium has been in doubt since the end of the 2016-17 campaign due to murmurs of discontent behind the scenes.

According to Sky Sports News, however, a decision will soon be made as director of football Les Reed has concluded his end-of-season review and will now hold talks with chairman Ralph Krueger.

Puel, who is currently on holiday, guided the Saints to eighth place in the Premier League and to a runners-up spot in the EFL Cup during his first term in English football.

Marco Silva was understood to be Southampton's top target to replace the Frenchman, only for Watford to pounce first, though former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal recently emerged as another option.

Louis 'I'll be back' van Gaal watches on during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Manchester United on May 7, 2016
