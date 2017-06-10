Claudio Ranieri is one of a number of managers in Nantes chairman Waldemar Kita's thinking to replace Sergio Conceicao at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Nantes chairman Waldemar Kita has hinted that the French club will make an attempt to appoint Claudio Ranieri as their new manager.

The 65-year-old has been out of work since controversially being sacked by Leicester City in February, nine months after guiding the Foxes to a memorable Premier League title triumph.

Ranieri has been linked with numerous jobs in the English top flight, including the vacant Crystal Palace position, but Nantes - seventh-place finishers in Ligue 1 this season - could also make a move.

"Ranieri may be on the shortlist," Kita told CNews. "I inquired about [Claude] Puel - he goes to another club. Laurent Blanc, no. A Portuguese coach? There is one in the shortlist. There are Frenchmen, I will not reveal their names."

Previous boss Sergio Conceicao left for Porto earlier this week, with Franck Passi being placed in temporary charge at the Stade de la Beaujoire.