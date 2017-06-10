Nantes chairman Waldemar Kita has hinted that the French club will make an attempt to appoint Claudio Ranieri as their new manager.
The 65-year-old has been out of work since controversially being sacked by Leicester City in February, nine months after guiding the Foxes to a memorable Premier League title triumph.
Ranieri has been linked with numerous jobs in the English top flight, including the vacant Crystal Palace position, but Nantes - seventh-place finishers in Ligue 1 this season - could also make a move.
"Ranieri may be on the shortlist," Kita told CNews. "I inquired about [Claude] Puel - he goes to another club. Laurent Blanc, no. A Portuguese coach? There is one in the shortlist. There are Frenchmen, I will not reveal their names."
Previous boss Sergio Conceicao left for Porto earlier this week, with Franck Passi being placed in temporary charge at the Stade de la Beaujoire.