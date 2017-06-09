Crystal Palace reportedly open talks with Claudio Ranieri over the vacant managerial position at Selhurst Park.

Claudio Ranieri has reportedly entered talks with Crystal Palace over the vacant managerial position at Selhurst Park.

The Italian has been out of work since being sacked as Leicester City boss in February, but he has been linked with a whole host of clubs since that decision.

He has previously claimed that he is interested in continuing his career in any of the major European divisions but according to Sky Sports News, Palace have made an approach for his services.

On Thursday, Burnley manager Sean Dyche was made the odds-on favourite by bookmakers, only for reports to indicate that former Ajax and Inter Milan chief Frank de Boer was also in the running.

It now appears that Palace are pressing on with their pursuit for a replacement for Sam Allardyce, with former Premier League winner Ranieri another potential successor.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has previously hinted that he will not rush an appointment but with the transfer window now officially open, the pressure is on to make a final decision.