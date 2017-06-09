Crowd generic

Porto appoint Sergio Conceicao as new manager

Porto unveil Sergio Conceicao as their new manager on a two-year deal.
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 02:52 UK

Porto have appointed Sergio Conceicao as their new manager on a two-year deal.

The 42-year-old replaces Nuno Espirito Santo, who left the Primeira Liga side last month to manage Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers having guided the side to a second-placed finish last season.

Conceicao earned plaudits for his work with Ligue 1 side Nantes last term, taking them from 19th in the league to seventh by the end of the campaign.

"This is a dream come true," the former Porto winger said after his appointment. "They got a former player full of heart, with great ambition. It's true, those are features associated to my work quality.

"That's the spirit we bring here - to give our best, to be demanding, serious, disciplined, so that, in the end, we can give the fans the joy of winning titles. I came here for the great love I feel for the club and I'm sure that, next May, I will be happy."

During his playing career, Conceicao won three Primeira Liga titles with Porto, as well as a Serie A title with Lazio.

