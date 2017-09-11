Crowd generic

Gus Poyet resigns as Shanghai Shenhua boss

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet looks on before the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on August 16, 2014
Gustavo Poyet decides to resign as manager of Shanghai Shenhua, just days after reports suggested that he was on the brink of the sack from the Chinese club.
Shanghai Shenhua have announced that they have accepted the resignation of manager Gustavo Poyet.

The Chinese Super League club only sit in 11th place in the top flight after 23 games, despite possessing the likes of Carlos Tevez and Obafemi Martins in their squad.

There had been reports that the former Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion was facing the sack, but the Uruguayan has decided to take matters into his own hands.

A club statement read: "Mr Poyet formally offered his resignation to Shanghai Shenhua [on Monday]. After considering the decision, the club has agreed to accept Mr Poyet's resignation. From today, Mr Poyet will no longer be head coach of the club."

Shenhua have revealed that technical director Wu Jingui will now take charge of the team for the foreseeable future, but former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been linked with the position.

Enrique is currently on sabbatical, but it has been suggested that he may be interested in beginning the next campaign in charge of Shenhua.

Luis Enrique at the press conference after Barcelona training on October 18, 2016
