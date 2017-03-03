Crowd generic

Sevilla captain Vicente Iborra: 'We can do more'

Casemiro and Iborra in actione during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016
Sevilla captain Vicente Iborra says his team must find a consistent level of performance if they are to challenge for La Liga this season.
Sevilla captain Vicente Iborra has insisted that his team must find a consistent level of performance if they are to challenge for the La Liga title this season.

Thursday's 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao moved Sevilla to within two points of league leaders Barcelona with 13 games of the 2016-17 campaign left to take place.

The Europa League winners have been tipped as dark horses to snatch the crown ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid this season, but Iborra has called on his teammates to keep their focus.

"There's no room in this Sevilla side for those who lack ambition. We're happy with the win as it is what we wanted of course, but we are not happy with the level of our performance," Iborra told reporters.

"If we want to challenge for the title we have to do more, much more. Yes Athletic Club are a very tough opponent but for us, this must be better. We're confident and in a winning run, so we need to keep moving forward with our momentum."

Sevilla, who are also on course to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, will attempt to continue their strong run of form when they travel to Alaves on Monday night.

expand
 