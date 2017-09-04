Live Commentary: Scotland 0-0 Malta

One win in 19 games for the Eagles, coming at home to Ukraine in a friendly three months ago, suggests that damage limitation could be the order of the day for them this evening.

The hosts require three points this evening to remain on course for a second-placed finish in Group F, having recently got their campaign back on track following a sticky start.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running in Glasgow, where We are up and running in Glasgow, where Scotland are looking to remain on course for a top-two finish. Anything less than victory will kill off those hopes, though that would take an almighty upset from Malta

7.45pm The pre-match anthems are over and done with at Hampden Park, but before kickoff let us first check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Gordon Strachan: "I think the fans and most of the press would understand how important this game is going to be, in real patience. We have to have patience and we expect that from the crowd as well. Lithuania came at us, tried to score goals. I am sure Malta will do that but will find it easier to defend than attack." Pietro Ghedin: "It is not easy. We are a small country and Scotland are in good condition. Scotland have improved a lot. I saw the game against Lithuania and they played really well and they deserved to win even by five goals. They are strong and they have the possibility to get second in the group. We will try to give our best, as we do every time." © SilverHub

7.43pm They have yet to earn a point on the road to Russia 2018 meaning that, unsurprisingly, they can no longer finish in the top two. Malta have one win in their last 19 matches, coming in a friendly against Ukraine on home soil a few months back. They did manage to hold out for 85 minutes against England last Friday before completely crumbling, with just the one goal in it up until that point.

7.41pm Malta, who are now managed by former Italy assistant Pietro Ghedin , find themselves 190th in the latest FIFA rankings - 132 places below their opponents. As mentioned a little earlier, only Gibraltar and San Marino are ranked lower in the UEFA system, though they did net one of their only two goals of the campaign against Scotland in that 5-1 defeat - something to hold on to, perhaps!

7.39pm DID YOU KNOW? Scotland have won all five meetings against tonight's opponents, including that aforementioned 5-1 win when they last faced off at the Ta'Qali National Stadium a year ago to take their average to three goals a game. Malta do not like this part of the world, meanwhile, failing to score in nine visits to Britain and Ireland and conceding a total of 36.

7.37pm Should things go to plan, Scotland will move to within one point of Slovakia ahead of their crunch clash here on October 5. That could well be a straight shootout for second place, with just one round of fixtures left to play following that showdown in Glasgow. The Tartan Army head to Slovenia, which is far from an easy game to conclude, while the Slovaks face Malta at home - three points essentially in the bag.

7.35pm Had the Derby County striker not found a way through shortly after coming off the bench - to a rendition of boos, it has to be said - the qualifying campaign would have been all but over. Scotland followed up that late win with a battling 2-2 draw against England here and then a 3-0 victory over Lithuania last time out. It sets them up nicely for this match, which on paper is the easiest of the lot - any sort of upset is surely unthinkable.

7.33pm Qualification looked to be out of the question earlier this year, however, following a slow start that saw the Scots draw at home to Lithuania and lose 3-0 back-to-back to Slovakia and England, having initially kicked things off with a 5-1 win in this reverse fixture. Simply not good enough, leading to serious questions of Strachan who looked likely to be a few minutes from being sacked in March before Chris Martin popped up with a late goal against Slovenia here.

7.31pm Heading into the eighth round of fixtures in Group F, Scotland find themselves in third place and still four points adrift of Slovakia. Top spot is surely now out of the question, with leaders England six points better off, so the Tartan Army will be hoping that the Three Lions stick to the script and overcome Slovakia at Wembley Stadium this evening. Qualification is still very much on, though they will need a helping hand along the way.

7.29pm Malta have included a couple of English-based players in their squad, with Sam Magri of Ebbsfleet Town being handed a start and Luton Town's Luke Gambin among the subs. Record goalscorer Michael Mifsud, another player well known to a British audience, is also included in the 20-man squad, many members of which ply their trade in the Maltese top flight - skipper Andre Schembri of Apollon Limassol a rare exception.

7.27pm MALTA TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Hogg, Magri, S Borg, Agius, R. Fenech, Schembri, Z Muscat, Kristensen, Zerafa, Effiong, Pisani SUBS: Bonello, A.Muscat, Failla, P.Fenech, Mifsud, Gambin, Farrugia, C.Borg, Johnson

7.25pm Barry Bannan, Tom Cairney and Steven Fletcher have all withdrawn from the squad, though Strachan has had a full group in training over the past couple of days. A number of players are one booking away from an automatic one-match suspension, meanwhile, which is pretty daunting when Slovakia - the pivotal fixture of the campaign - are the next visitors here. Those watching their backs over the next couple of hours are Griffiths, Grant Hanley, Charlie Mulgrew, McArthur and Brown.

7.23pm Leigh Griffiths will start through the middle, with support offered from the flanks by James Forrest and Matty Phillips. Stuart Armstrong, who opened the scoring against Lithuania with his third goal of the campaign, will play just off clubmate Griffiths, while Scott Brown and James McArthur are tasked with sitting deep. Could Strachan have gone a little more attacking? Possibly, but he will feel that the three goals scored in Vilnius can at least be matched tonight.

7.21pm Starting with a look at the home team, it comes as no real surprise to see boss Gordon Strachan stick with the same XI that performed so well in Vilnius last Friday. Three points and three goals would have further boosted his side's confidence heading into this home banker, and the same XI will run out from the off at Hampden Park this evening. That means either a 4-2-3-1 formation of 4-3-3, depending on which way you look at it.

7.19pm SCOTLAND TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Gordon, Tierney, Berra, Mulgrew, Robertson, Brown, Forrest, Armstrong, McArthur, Phillips, Griffiths SUBS: Archer, McGregor, Anya, Hanley, R.Martin, Fraser, McGinn, Morrison, Ritchie, Snodgrass, C.Martin

7.17pm The Tartan Army have been heavily backed to get the job done tonight; comfortably, too, judging by the pre-match odds. Malta are the third-worst side in Europe going by FIFA's latest rankings, ahead of only San Marino and Gibraltar. Scotland also require a favour from the Auld Enemy elsewhere tonight, meanwhile, with second-placed Slovakia - four points better off with three games to go - facing England at Wembley Stadium.