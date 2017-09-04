Live Commentary: Scotland 0-0 Malta

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifying clash between Scotland and Malta at Hampden Park.
The hosts require three points this evening to remain on course for a second-placed finish in Group F, having recently got their campaign back on track following a sticky start.
One win in 19 games for the Eagles, coming at home to Ukraine in a friendly three months ago, suggests that damage limitation could be the order of the day for them this evening.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in Glasgow with our extensive updates below.
Gordon Strachan: "I think the fans and most of the press would understand how important this game is going to be, in real patience. We have to have patience and we expect that from the crowd as well. Lithuania came at us, tried to score goals. I am sure Malta will do that but will find it easier to defend than attack."
Pietro Ghedin: "It is not easy. We are a small country and Scotland are in good condition. Scotland have improved a lot. I saw the game against Lithuania and they played really well and they deserved to win even by five goals. They are strong and they have the possibility to get second in the group. We will try to give our best, as we do every time."
© SilverHub
STARTING XI: Hogg, Magri, S Borg, Agius, R. Fenech, Schembri, Z Muscat, Kristensen, Zerafa, Effiong, Pisani
SUBS: Bonello, A.Muscat, Failla, P.Fenech, Mifsud, Gambin, Farrugia, C.Borg, Johnson
STARTING XI: Gordon, Tierney, Berra, Mulgrew, Robertson, Brown, Forrest, Armstrong, McArthur, Phillips, Griffiths
SUBS: Archer, McGregor, Anya, Hanley, R.Martin, Fraser, McGinn, Morrison, Ritchie, Snodgrass, C.Martin